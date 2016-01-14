BANGKOK Jan 14 Thailand delivered a progress
report on Thursday on efforts to clamp down on illegal fishing
in a last-ditch attempt to show progress made ahead of a visit
by EU officials next week.
Thailand, the world's third-largest seafood exporter, faces
a ban after the EU issued the country a "yellow card" in April
for failing to crack down on illegal, unreported and unregulated
fishing.
Last month, Thailand said its seafood exports to Europe, the
United States and Australia had not been hit by reports of
slavery by campaign groups and media.
At a news conference attended by the navy, labour and
foreign affairs ministries, authorities said Thailand had
registered most of its fishing vessels and caught groups
suspected of human trafficking offences in the fishing sector.
"We have completed 70 percent of the task," said Vice
Admiral Jumpol Lumpiganon, deputy chief of staff for the Royal
Thai Navy.
National police said 35 groups suspected of involvement in
human trafficking in the fishing industry and 73 individuals had
been apprehended since April.
Iris Petsa, Press Officer for Environment, Maritime Affairs
and Fisheries at the European Commission, said the EU could not
comment on what was said by the Thai authorities.
"Indeed the delegation is going to Thailand next week and
the delegation will have to come back and make an assessment. I
cannot give a time-frame on when that decision will be made,"
Petsa told Reuters by telephone from Brussels.
Thailand's annual exports to the EU are estimated to be
worth between 575 million to 730 million euros ($641 million to
$813 million). The government has said it is confident exports
won't be banned.
Sompong Srakaew, director of the Thailand-based Labour
Rights Promotion Network which works with Thai and migrant
workers in the fishing sector, said not all issues had been
resolved and the government needs to take a long-term view.
"The government mustn't take a short-term view just to meet
the EU's targets," said Sompong. "Some progress has been made
but the law will need to be enforced both in terms of monitoring
vessels and also workers in the fishing sector."
