BRIEF-Echo Investment raises 100.0 mln zlotys from bond isssue
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT ALLOCATED 1.0 MILLION SERIES E BONDS AT PRICE BETWEEN 100 ZLOTYS AND 100.01 ZLOTYS
BANGKOK Jan 9 Thailand's government may seek bank loans rather than issue bonds to finance a planned 350 billion baht ($11.07 billion) budget for infrastructure and water management projects to prevent a repeat of the recent severe flooding, Chakkrit Parapuntakul of the Public Debt Management Office told a briefing. ($1 = 31.6250 baht)
(Reporting by Kittipong Thaicharoen; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)
SEOUL, June 13 South Korea's central bank chief on Tuesday said the market should not interpret a comment of his as a sign the bank may soon tighten monetary policy, and reiterated that accommodative interest rates are here to stay to support growth.