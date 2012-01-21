* Still aims for GDP growth of 7 pct this year

* No plans to raise valued-added tax

BANGKOK Jan 21 Thailand plans to take out bank loans then refinance them with bonds to fund a 350 billion baht ($11 billion) infrastructure and water management programme to prevent a repeat of last year's devastating floods, the finance minister said.

"Every 5 billion baht borrowed from banks will be refinanced with government bonds," Kittirat Na Ranong told a seminar late on Friday.

"When those government bonds amount to 100 billion baht, we will refinance them again with savings bonds to be offered to the public," he said.

The government is rushing to implement water management plans after the worst flooding in half a century devastated farmland and industry late last year..

The flooding spooked many foreign firms, who have urged the government to come up with measures as soon as possible to protect industrial estates and the capital after major disruptions to supply chains in auto manufacturing and computer components.

Bond investors have worried that more supply could flood the market if the government chooses to borrow from the debt market, which would hurt bond yields.

Kittirat said there were sufficient funds in the Thai financial system to accommodate government borrowing plans without seeking overseas sources.

"If all projects are implemented as announced, they will certainly prevent a repeat of the floods," he said.

Kittirat also reiterated his target of pushing economic growth to 7 percent this year.

He said that the government would go ahead with a plan to cut corporate tax to 20 percent next year after reducing it to 23 percent this year from 30 percent to boost competitiveness. It is among government stimulus policies.

He said the government had no plan to raise value-added tax from the current 7 percent.

($1=31.5 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)