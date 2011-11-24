* Industrial damage from floods may top $16 bln-FTI
* Global Q4 HDD output seen down 30% on floods-research firm
* PC shipments may fall as much as 20 pct in Q1-IDC
By Ploy Ten Kate
AYUTTHAYA, Thailand, Nov 24 Knee-deep in
foul-smelling water, workers are piling office equipment,
documents and food onto fibre boats that ferry them from one
building on Hana Microelectronics' 12-acre company site to
another with more space on higher floors.
It has been six weeks since Thailand's worst flooding in
decades turned its industrial heartland into a real-life
'Waterworld' and the water is going down 20 cm a day. But it
reached 2 metres at one point and will take time to clear, said
General Manager Bruce Stromstad.
Hana Microelectronics Pcl, Thailand's biggest
semiconductor packager, managed to get its integrated circuits
-- a vital part in virtually all electronic equipment from
mobile phones and tablets to computers -- outside the flood zone
a week before the water breached defensive dikes on Oct. 13.
But it could do nothing about the dozens of machines
weighing up to 5 tonnes each on the ground floor of the main
building, which was almost entirely submerged.
"As you can see, it's still a big mess here," said
Stromstad, as he directed some of the 50 staff -- skilled
workers mucking in with the rest -- scrubbing dirty floors and
removing sandbags in the burning sun.
"Right now, it's just planning for the clean-up. We had to
purchase a lot of materials, equipment for power washing the
walls and disinfectant to take care of the mould, funguses,
things like that."
Damage to equipment could go as high as $30 million, with
the whole clean-up costing several million dollars more, said
the 67-year-old executive from Silicon Valley, California.
In normal times, Hana produces about 100 million integrated
circuits (ICs) a week and distributes them to some of the
world's biggest names, including Dallas-based analog chipmaker
Texas Instruments Inc, San Jose-based Avago Technologies
Ltd and Sunnyvale-based chipmaker Maxim Integrated
Products Inc.
Some end up in products from Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd.
CROCODILES AND A COBRA
Like many flood-hit manufacturers, the biggest problem in
getting production back to normal is finding electricity and
clean water, Stromstad said, expecting it will be months before
they are back into production.
"We're talking about late Q1 - February, March," he said.
"We have no electricity for emergency generators and that's
what we need from the government and the industrial estate
authority," Stromstad, wearing knee-high rubber boots and a
baseball cap, said as he surveyed the damage. "We need to be
able to turn on the air conditioning, which will then allow us
to dehumidify the building."
"The concern now is employees' health because this water is
pretty dirty. A lot of what we were bringing in was bathing
water, as well as drinking water and food, because when they get
out of the water, the first thing everybody wants to do is
wash."
And it's not just the industrial waste and oil in the murky
water that the workers need to worry about: reptiles are also
lurking. Two crocodiles have been spotted in the parking lot and
a cobra snuck into the building, prompting a rapid fumigation of
the premises.
Some employees have even greater concerns.
"Just like everyone else, my deepest fear was whether I'd
lose my job after this," said Thammachai Chantarat, 38, head of
the integrated circuit unit of the plant, who has a pregnant
wife at home.
"The situation at my house is no better. When the water was
really high, I got stuck at my house for three weeks and getting
food and water was just really difficult," he said.
Hana isn't pulling out, as the big clean-up attests. The
company kept all of its 4,100 staff on the payroll.
To some extent, it was helped by having the highest
elevation in the industrial estate. The other 142 companies from
largest neighbour Canon Inc, the world's biggest camera
maker, to smaller printed circuit board maker KCE Electronics
Pcl were flooded even harder.
"Guys like Canon are really devastated. We're in really bad
shape but they're even worse."
WORLD DISRUPTED
The disruption caused by Thailand's floods has shone a light
on the importance of its industrial sector in the global supply
chain and how reliant the world's leading companies from hard
disk drive (HDD) manufacturers and auto firms have become on its
factories.
On Nov. 22, the World Bank slashed its growth forecasts for
developing Asia, excluding China, citing weak export demand from
developed countries and widespread flooding that hit Thailand's
manufacturing base.
The country of 67 million people produces around half of
global hard drives and houses top hard-drive makers Western
Digital Corp, Seagate Technology Pcl and Toshiba
Corp. It is also a production hub for large
multinational car makers such as Toyota Motor Corp and
Ford Motor Co.
Floods will shrink global HDD supply by 30 percent in the
current quarter, and hit sales of PCs and semiconductors,
affecting core businesses of the likes of Samsung, Lenovo Group
Ltd and Hewlett-Packard Co, according to
research firm IHS iSuppli.
Many expect PC makers will be unable to restore production
to full scale until the first half of next year as pre-floods
HDD inventories will be exhausted and depleted and drive
manufacturers have yet to recover from the damage from the
flood.
Payungsak Chartsutipol, chairman of the Federation of Thai
Industries, said the total damage of the flooded factories both
inside and outside the industrial estates could exceed 500
billion baht ($16 billion) if the problem is prolonged.
"The impact on electronics factories is more than that on
auto parts as the electronic industry is the country's number
one export business," he told Reuters.
With operations disrupted at more than a dozen hard disk
drive factories, damage to the industry is significant and PC
shipments may be crimped by as much as a fifth in the first
three months of 2012, hurt by the shortage of hard drives,
according to research firm IDC.
In Seoul, merchants at Korea's biggest electronics retail
market in Yongsan said their HDD sales slumped 60-70 percent
while HDD prices jumped two or three times.
"I just sold my last HDD today from the supply I got at the
beginning of the month. It's just hard to try to keep items of
such high price in the storage when no customers want to
purchase them," Lee Gil-jae, 40, said.
Before the shortage, he sold 50 new HDDs and 100 used ones a
day, but now the number has shrunk to 1 and 20 respectively.
"Usually we sold 5-10 HDDs per day but for the past few
weeks customers just left after asking for the price," Lee
Shin-heon, 36, a merchant at another store, said.
With the slow-moving water still washing through some parts
of Thailand, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has proposed
spending 130 billion baht ($4.2 billion) on reconstruction and
steps to prevent future floods.
Her biggest task is to reassure foreign investors that at
the end of the day Thailand is still a place worth investing in.
"I don't think people will move out. They have too much
invested here. The question would be: would they expand in the
future or would they invest in other countries?" Stromstad said.
"The government has to take some real positive action on
long-term flood prevention."
($1 = 31.27 Baht)
