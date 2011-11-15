(Repeating Nov 14 item)
* Dell to provide deeper look at impact of Thai floods
* Dell reports Q3 results on Tuesday
* Global PC shipments seen stunted for months
By Noel Randewich and Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 14 The global PC industry,
already struggling against the growing popularity of tablets
and other mobile devices, is now bracing for a potentially
severe shortage of hard drives in 2012.
Wall Street, fearing the worst, has slashed revenue and
margin forecasts for Dell DELL.O and Hewlett Packard (HPQ.N)
in the wake of severe flooding in Thailand, which yields a
quarter of the world's hard drives. Some analysts warn that
estimates might have to be reduced further as the full extent
of the damage to Western Digital WDC.N and other storage
manufacturers is determined.
Investors are anxious for a clearer picture of the extent
of the supply shortage when Dell reports earnings on Tuesday.
They want to know how far prices have risen -- some
estimate as much as 40 percent -- and how long the situation
will persist, with flooding stranding many factories and
holding back shipments of components necessary to make hard
drives.
Selling PCs accounts for about half of Dell's business,
more than at HP, making it more at risk.
"One of the biggest overhangs on Dell and HP, probably Dell
more than others, is what's going on in Thailand with the
flooding and the supply chain disruptions," Shaw Wu, analyst
with Stern Agee said. "Dell has the largest exposure. So
there's some concerns around that. That's why the stock has
been somewhat weak lately."
Dell's stock has fallen 7.8 percent since mid-October,
compared to a 0.40 percent dip in the Nasdaq Composite Index.
Reflecting the supply shortage situation, Stifel Nicolaus
recently trimmed its fourth-quarter revenue forecast for Dell
by 3.3 percent to $15.79 billion and first-quarter revenue by 6
percent to $14.69 billion.
HP, which reports earnings on Nov. 21, has said it expects
to secure the hard drives it needs but there are signs that the
shortage may become painful in the coming months.
Hard drive production will remain very low for the next six
months and store prices for PCs could rise as soon as the
Thanksgiving holiday in late November, a hard drive industry
source told Reuters.
Even less certain is the impact on margins, with RBC
Capital Markets estimating that a 10 percent rise in average
hard drive prices would shave about 40 basis points off Dell's
gross margins -- something that PC makers already grappling
with shrinking profitability can ill afford. It is unclear how
much more the company might be paying for hard drives.
In October, major electronics distributor Avnet (AVT.N)
said it has been forced to pay between 20 percent and 40
percent more for drives.
"The biggest shortfall will be with white box manufacturers
and the distribution channel but note that on the margin, Dell
is more exposed to Western Digital WDC.N than other PC
vendors," said Shannon Cross, an analyst at Cross Research.
While most investors and analysts said that Dell appears to
have made good progress streamlining itself in recent years,
the supply chain disruptions and weak spending outlook is
hurting the company, analyst said.
PC SHIPMENTS TO FALL
Goldman Sachs recently warned that global PC shipments in
the three months ending in December are likely to fall 3
percent year over year, instead of rising 3.1 percent as it had
previously expected.
As remaining pre-flood stockpiles of hard drives are
exhausted, PC shipments in the March quarter could slump 8.5
percent, Goldman Sachs believes.
With wide expectations of a 30 percent shortage of hard
drives just in the December quarter and more shortfalls next
year as Western Digital and other manufacturers repair their
factories, PC makers large and small are scrambling to buy as
many drives as they can.
Top hard drive makers Western Digital and Seagate (STX.O)
both have factories in Thailand, where flooding has killed over
500 people since July and devastated industrialized areas in
the center of the country.
Water is now receding but supply disruptions are expected
to remain for months as manufacturers clean up contaminated
factories and repair and replace machinery.
Western Digital's factories are closed, while Seagate has
warned that substantial damage to equipment and buildings means
shortages of hard drives are likely to go on throughout 2012
although declining as the year goes on.
Asian PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK) expects
constraints on hard drive supplies through the first quarter of
next year while Taiwan's Acer Inc (2353.TW) recently warned its
fourth quarter sales could fall as much as 10 percent due to
the shortage.
It also said it would raise the prices of its PCs to offset
the higher costs it is paying for hard drives.
Dell's results also come as Lenovo overtook it to claim the
No.2 spot in PCs in the third quarter behind market leader HP.
Dell had cut its full-year revenue growth in August to a
range of 1 percent to 5 percent, down from 5 percent to 9
percent, citing "uncertain demand environment." But that
forecast was given prior to the flooding in Thailand.
Pressured by anemic demand in Europe and the United States,
Dell is now expected to post $15.65 billion in third quarter
revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Third-quarter
gross margins are expected to come in at 22.40 percent.
HP, on the other hand, said on Sept 22 -- when Meg Whitman
took over as CEO -- that it was facing "uncertainties and
business challenges" across its consumer and commercial
markets, and hence was remained "cautious" on its fourth
quarter revenue forecast.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich and Poornima Gupta; editing by
Bob Burgdorfer