UPDATE 1-Turkey hands opposition lawmaker 25 years jail time in espionage case
ANKARA, June 14 A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Enis Berberoglu to 25 years in prison over spying charges.
BANGKOK Nov 29 Thailand's government said on Tuesday it would let Honda Motor Co import assembled cars tariff-free until next June to replace output lost because of recent flooding.
The imported amount must not exceed the total normally produced in the country, Industry Minister Wannarat Channukul told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Other car producers, who have not been as badly hit as Honda, will not benefit in the same way but they can bring in parts and machinery to replace damaged goods, he said. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)
WASHINGTON, June 14 The U.S. Senate will again consider Jessica Rosenworcel for the Federal Communications Commission after President Donald Trump nominated her late on Tuesday in a move that would return her to the regulatory agency.