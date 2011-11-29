BANGKOK Nov 29 Thailand's government said on Tuesday it would let Honda Motor Co import assembled cars tariff-free until next June to replace output lost because of recent flooding.

The imported amount must not exceed the total normally produced in the country, Industry Minister Wannarat Channukul told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Other car producers, who have not been as badly hit as Honda, will not benefit in the same way but they can bring in parts and machinery to replace damaged goods, he said. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)