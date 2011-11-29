* Floods will slash Thai sales by 30 pct this year
* Honda is car firm worst affected by floods
* Honda and other car firms can bring in parts tariff-free
By Pracha Hariraksapitak
BANGKOK, Nov 29 Thailand's government said
on Tuesday it would let Honda Motor Co import assembled
cars tariff-free until next June to replace output lost because
of recent flooding.
All car producers in the country would be able to import
parts and machinery tariff-free to replace goods damaged by the
flooding, but only Honda will be allowed to bring in complete
vehicles until June 30 and with effect from Oct. 25.
Japan's third-largest car maker has been hit the hardest as
floods entirely shut down its plant in Rojana Industrial Park
Pcl and about 35 of its tier-one suppliers were
affected.
The imported amounts must not exceed the total normally
produced in the country, Industry Minister Wannarat Channukul
told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
"We will offer this until June next year because we expect
the situation to get back to normal by then," Wannarat said.
Pitak Pruittisarikorn, executive vice president of Honda
Automobile (Thailand), said he expected flooding to cut its 2011
domestic sales by 30 percent from the normal 120,000 units.
Honda has an assembly plant with capacity of 240,000 cars a
year on the industrial estate that was flooded in central
Ayutthaya province, affecting 4.7 percent of its global output.
Most of the other big car firms have their factories in the
east in Rayong province.
Japanese business daily Nikkei reported on Tuesday that
Honda planned to resume production at its flood-hit plant from
April.
Honda said in a statement on Monday that it had finished
draining water from the plant on the Rojana Industrial Park
and had started the process of cleaning up.
Thailand's worst flooding in at least 50 years shut down
seven big industrial estates in October, affecting the car and
electronics sectors in particular. More than 600 people have
died and parts of Bangkok are still under water.
Thailand is a regional hub for the world's top car makers,
and even if most of their big assembly plants were spared, car
part firms have suffered, disrupting supply chains.
Thailand's government had already moved to help industry by
waiving tariffs on machinery imported to replace items ruined in
the floods and on damaged raw materials that would go into
re-exported goods.
