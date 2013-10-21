BANGKOK Oct 21 Flood water on access roads has led to the temporary suspension of 17 factories at Thailand's Amata Nakorn Industrial Estate, east of the capital Bangkok, a senior official from the industrial zone said on Monday.

Operations were largely unaffected at Amata, which hosts over 500 factories and the navy had been asked to help pump out the remaining water that was obstructing some workers at the estate, 114 kilometres (71 miles) east of Bangkok.

"There is flood water outside of the premises and on some surrounding roads, blocking entry for workers who are unable to easily get to work," Wibun Krommadit, chief marketing officer of Amata, said in a statement.

Flood water has receded in much of Thailand over the past week but some remains trapped in parts of the eastern industrial belt. (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Martin Petty)