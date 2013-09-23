By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK, Sept 23 More than 600,000 Thais have
been affected by flooding since July and more than a quarter of
Thailand's provinces have been inundated, prompting officials to
issue landslide warnings and begin evacuation measures on
Monday.
Devastating floods in 2011 killed more than 800 people and
caused massive disruption to industry, cutting economic growth
that year to just 0.1 percent.
Four people have been killed in this year's flooding. More
rainfall is expected later this week.
"Due to a heavier-than-usual monsoon season, 21 provinces
are now experiencing flooding. We have issued a warning about
landslides and have told boats in the Gulf of Thailand to be
vigilant," Chatchai Promlert, chief of Thailand's Department of
Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, told Reuters.
Parts of Ayutthaya province north of the capital, Bangkok,
have been deluged by up to a metre of water, he said. Ayutthaya
town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site where several ancient
temples were badly damaged in the 2011 floods.
Many huge industrial estates in Ayutthaya and other
provinces on a plain north of Bangkok were inundated in 2011.
At least 10 provinces in Thailand's central plains, the main
rice-growing region, have been affected by the floods but the
extent of any damage is not yet known.
The flooding has hit in harvest season and output is likely
to be affected, but there has been no official comment yet.
Plodprasop Suraswadi, a deputy prime minister, said he was
confident there would not be a repeat of the 2011 floods, which
at one stage threatened to engulf Bangkok.
"Water levels in our dams are low enough to handle any extra
rainfall," Plodprasop said.
Municipal authorities have ordered sandbags stacked around
shops and homes and extra water pumps have been installed in
many areas.
In Prachin Buri province, 135 km (85 miles) east of
Bangkok, more than 700 inmates from a prison were evacuated on
Sunday and transferred to other facilities nearby after their
cells were flooded.
The national disaster department said it was offering
assistance to residents in flood-affected areas, including the
provision of life-jackets and boats. Those living in low-lying
areas have been advised to move to higher ground.
