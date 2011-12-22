BANGKOK Dec 22 Hundreds of Thai flood
victims have filed a lawsuit with a top court accusing the prime
minister, Bangkok's governor and five state agencies of
mishandling the country's worst flood crisis in five decades.
The complaint was presented to Thailand's Central
Administrative Court by a group representing 352 Thais, which
blamed Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Bangkok Governor
Sukhumbhand Paribatra, three ministers and heads of five
government agencies for causing major damage to health and
property in their attempts to protect the capital.
The flooding came in late July and lasted until late
November, killing more than 600 people and affecting about 2.4
million more in a third of the country's provinces.
The industrialised provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and
Ayutthaya on the northern fringes of Bangkok were the worst
affected, with farmland, homes and industrial estates deluged,
causing huge damage to homes, businesses and factories and
disruptions in global supply chains.
The suit was filed on Wednesday by Srisuwan Janya, a legal
activist and head of the Stop Global Warming Association (SGWA).
In 2009, the group successfully petitioned the same court to
suspend dozens of projects at the Map Ta Phut industrial estate,
the world's eighth-largest petrochemicals hub, over
environmental law breaches.
Srisuwan told Reuters the SGWA's petition demanded
compensation for victims for damage to property, comprehensive
measures to prevent a repeat of the crisis and an annual fund of
2 billion baht ($64 million) to help victims.
A court official said the court would consider the case but
gave no timeframe for when it would make a decision on whether
to pursue it.
Yingluck and Sukhumbhand came under heavy criticism for
sending mixed messages to the public, closing sluice gates and
building a network of flood walls to protect inner Bangkok,
which meant water levels stayed higher than two metres for
several months in surrounding provinces.
Yingluck said on Dec. 8 that flood-related damages had been
put at 1.3 trillion baht ($42.2 billion) and would rise
substantially over the longer term with the rebuilding and
improvement of flood defences.
The cabinet approved 20.1 billion baht in emergency spending
for post-flood rebuilding on Dec. 12, part of a previously
pledged 130 billion baht for the recovery effort.
($1 = 31.2250 baht)
(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Natnicha Chuwiruch;
Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Paul Tait)