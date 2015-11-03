BANGKOK Nov 3 Thai cabinet approved a plan by
the Government Pension Fund (GPF) to lift its overseas
investment ceiling to 30 percent from 25 percent to boost
investment returns, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.
GPF is the country's largest pension fund, which manages
civil servants' savings. It plans to gradually lift its overseas
investments to up to 40 percent.
The fund was also allowed to increase its investment limit
in property to 12 percent from 8 percent, Sansern Kaewkamnerd
told a news briefing.
"The change has taken into account any possible impact on
the Thai stock exchange," he said.
At the end of August, the fund had 524 billion baht ($14.72
billion) worth of assets under management, with 63 percent in
domestic bonds, according to its website. (bit.ly/1Ww9LAz)
($1 = 35.6000 baht)
