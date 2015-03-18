BANGKOK, March 19 Big-money funds in Thailand are blaming a failure to beat the country's benchmark share index on a jump in the stock of one bank they can't buy - Bank of Ayudhya Pcl (BAY) - prompting some funds to call for regulatory intervention.

Bruised by a poor showing in 2014 when they were caught flat-footed by a rally that followed a military coup in May, fund managers are again having to explain to investors why their index-tracking funds are lagging gains in the main stock index.

The funds argue that the bank's shares are much more difficult to buy than the official free-float would indicate. That suggests around 3 percent are freely available to trade.

A 16 percent rally in BAY's shares has contributed about 0.4 percent of the gains in the benchmark SET index this year, brokers Nomura Pattanasin Securities and AEC Securities estimate. The index is up 1 percent so far this year.

"We have been affected because we have no BAY exposure," said Win Udomrachtavanich, chief executive officer of One Asset Management. The fund's ThaiDEX SET100 ETF is down 1.95 percent for the year versus the SET 100 index's 0.2 percent gain, as of March 17.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), the market regulator, says the company has enough free floating stock to form part of its index despite the funds' protestations.

The Rattanarak Group, the founding family, holds around 20 percent of the bank, a source who works for the group said. That holding is split among several companies, and those stakes are considered part of the free float by Thailand's regulator.

Fund managers say these stakes should not be part of the free float as the shares are too tightly held. They need to see free trade in at least 15 percent of a company's shares to be able to trade them.

TOO ILLIQUID

Stock exchange data shows an average of just 0.05 percent of BAY's stock worth about $7.27 million (239 million baht) has traded each day so far this year.

Yet with a market cap of nearly $12 billion, the bank is so big that every one baht change in the price of the stock leads to about 0.8 point change in the SET index, analysts said.

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) owns under 77 percent of BAY's 7.36 billion shares, data shows. The spike in prices was driven in part by speculation MUFG would buy up outstanding shares and delist the company.

Bank of Ayudhya said in a statement it had not received any indication from its strategic shareholder about such plans, while an MUFG spokesman told Reuters it was not planning a delisting.

Fund managers said they complained when the bank's shares rallied nearly 30 percent on Jan. 23, following gains of a combined 23.5 percent in the preceding four sessions, but the regulator said it was not investigating the moves.

"If the stock rally was on the back of fundamental-related factors, that's fine." said Ratch Sodsatit, Managing Director of Asset Plus Fund Management. "But it's not, and we're not sure what's behind it."

One Asset has asked the exchange to change the way the SET 100 benchmark is calculated to better reflect the bank's actual freely floated shares.

Meanwhile, funds are continuing to lag. Kasikorn Asset Management's K-SET 50 Index Fund has recorded a 0.57 percent fall so far this year versus the SET 50 index's 0.36 percent drop. Other underperformers included MFC Asset Management's SET 50 fund's 0.48 percent loss.

The regulator, however, does not see a problem with BAY's free float as it meets the SET's required 15 percent minimum.

"We judge the case by rules, not by feelings," said Vorapol Socatiyanurak, Secretary General of Securities and Exchange Commission.

($1 = 32.8900 baht) (Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn, Pairat Temphairojana and Simon Webb; Editing by Simon Webb and Jacqueline Wong)