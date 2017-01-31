* Latest sale brings total divestment to $8.7 bln since
April 2015
* Kufpec expects transaction to be completed in February
SINGAPORE/DUBAI Jan 31 Royal Dutch Shell
said on Tuesday it would sell its stake in Thailand's
Bongkot gas field to Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration
Company for $900 million.
The move is the latest stage of the Anglo-Dutch company's
push to reduce debt after buying smaller rival BG Group for $70
billion, bringing its total divestments since April 2015 to 8.7
billion.
The transaction will include Shell's 22.2-percent equity
stake in the Bongkot field and adjoining acreage off the coast
of Thailand consisting of Blocks 15, 16 and 17 and Block G12/48,
Shell said in a statement.
"This transaction shows the clear momentum behind Shell's
global, value-driven $30 billion divestment programme," the
company said.
Kufpec said in a separate statement that the acquisition
would provide it with 68 million barrels of oil equivalent in
proved and probable reserves and approximately 39,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day of production.
Kufpec expects the acquisition to be completed in February
while Shell gave a timeline of the first quarter of 2017.
PTT Exploration and Production PCL operates the
offshore Bongkot field with a 44.445-percent equity while Total
has a 33.333 percent stake.
Shell is also nearing the sale of a large part of its North
Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor for $3
billion.
