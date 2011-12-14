SINGAPORE Dec 14 Thai Oil has finalised its gasoil term tender for next year after skipping term sales this year, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The Thai refiner has sold about 300,000 barrels a month of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading from January to December next year at a premium of just above $1 a barrel over Singapore quotes.

The term was done on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, they said. The buyer is not known.

Term levels are in line with recent contracts finalised by Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp and South Korea's S-Oil Corp, one of the sources said.

Formosa fixed the premium for its 500ppm gasoil term contract for next year at about $1-1.30 a barrel on a FOB basis while S-Oil finalised its term premium at $1.20 a barrel.

Thai Oil does not have a term tender for gasoil currently and has for the most part of the year sold cargoes on a spot basis, industry sources said. The company last had a term tender in 2010, but details are not available.

With Thailand moving to the lower 50 parts per million of sulphur gasoil specifications from January 2012, refiners in the country are expected to export 500 ppm and 5,000 ppm sulphur gasoil from next year, both through term and spot exports. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)