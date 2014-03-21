BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
SEOUL, March 21 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum is seeking 603,824 barrels of gasoil for delivery between May and June due to refinery maintenance, traders said.
The company is seeking five, 75,478-barrel cargoes of 45 ppm gasoil, or 12 million litres, for delivery into Bangkok from May 4 to May 25.
It is also seeking another three 75,478-barrel cargoes of the same grade oil products for delivery into Bangkok from June 1 to 9.
The tender closes on March 28.
Bangchak plans to shut its 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Bangkok for scheduled maintenance from May 1 to mid-June.
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Kim Coghill)
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.