SEOUL, March 21 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum is seeking 603,824 barrels of gasoil for delivery between May and June due to refinery maintenance, traders said.

The company is seeking five, 75,478-barrel cargoes of 45 ppm gasoil, or 12 million litres, for delivery into Bangkok from May 4 to May 25.

It is also seeking another three 75,478-barrel cargoes of the same grade oil products for delivery into Bangkok from June 1 to 9.

The tender closes on March 28.

Bangchak plans to shut its 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Bangkok for scheduled maintenance from May 1 to mid-June.

(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Kim Coghill)