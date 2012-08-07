SINGAPORE Aug 7 Thailand has temporarily eased
standards on the quality of gasoline used in the country
following a shortfall in supply due to a refinery outage,
industry sources said on Tuesday.
The government has slightly relaxed requirements on the
benzene and olefin content of gasoline, along with regulations
on its reid vapour pressure, the traders said, as it looks to
encourage imports and make it easier for refiners to divert
export cargoes to the domestic market.
The 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit at
Bangchak Petroleum's 120,000 bpd refinery in Bangkok
has been offline since a fire in July, though the firm hopes to
replace it by October.
The temporary waiver, which started in mid-July, will last
until the end of September for refineries and until November for
retail stations, the traders said.
"The standard specifications for gasoline usually provide
some leeway for adjustments to be made, so the temporary waiver
will not have a big impact on cars," said a Thai-based industry
source.
"The reason why the deadline is longer for retail outlets is
they need time to empty tanks so that new batches will not be
mixed in with the lower quality gasoline."
Thailand moved to Euro IV emission standards at the start of
the year, meaning refiners had to meet more stringent standards.
While all refiners are able to produce the
higher-specification gasoline, about 15 percent of supplies do
not meet standards and have to be exported, a second Thai-based
source said.
The waiver was only applied to gasoline as diesel is still
in surplus in the country, the source said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Joseph Radford)