BANGKOK Jan 19 Thailand's Government
Pension Fund (GPF):
* To realign its investment portfolio this year, focusing on
overseas real estate, infrastructure projects and emerging
markets, Secretary General Sopawadee Lertmanaschai said in a
statement on Thursday.
* To raise weight of Thai equities to 8 percent from 7.9
percent and of global equities to 9 percent from 7.9 percent.
* Weight of domestic bonds to fall to 65 percent from 68.7
percent, with weight of global bonds rising to 10 percent from
9.4 percent.
* Favours Asian bonds this year, including the issues of
South Korea, Malaysia and Australia.
* The country's biggest fund had 522 billion baht ($16.44
billion) of assets under management at the end of 2011.
($1 = 31.76 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat
Jantraprap)