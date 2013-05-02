BANGKOK May 2 Thailand's largest entertainment group, GMM Grammy Pcl, has sold all of its stake in newspaper publisher Matichon Pcl in big-lot transactions with an estimated value of 470 million baht ($16 million), sources said on Thursday.

Grammy, which owned about 22 percent of Matichon, planned to use the proceeds to invest in its digital television and satellite TV business, sources close to the deal told Reuters.

There were five big-lot transactions in Matichon at an average price of 11.09 baht per share on Thursday morning, according to stock exchange data.

At 0404 GMT, Matichon shares were up 6.3 percent at 11 baht, while Grammy was unchanged. The broad Thai index was 0.26 percent higher. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Saranya Suksomkij; Editing by Alan Raybould)