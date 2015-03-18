BANGKOK, March 18 Thai authorities said on
Wednesday they had issued emergency measures across at least
nine provinces as thick smoke caused by farmers burning
vegetation to clear their fields chokes the north of the
country.
Illegal burning of forests is a chronic problem during
Thailand's February to May dry season. Known as 'haze', the
phenomenon affects other countries in the region including
Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.
Thick smoke has caused some flight delays in Chiang Mai,
Thailand's largest city in the north, said Supot
Tovichakchaikul, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of
Natural Resources and Environment.
Thirty-five Royal Thai Army units have been deployed to help
evacuate villagers. C-130 planes carrying water have also been
deployed to douse burning locations.
Last year, Singapore's parliament passed a bill proposing to
fine companies that pollute the country's air, regardless of
whether the companies operated on the island.
The bill was drafted after Singapore suffered the worst haze
on record last year as smoke from forest clearing in
neighbouring Indonesia shrouded the city.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)