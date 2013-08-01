BANGKOK Aug 1 Thai housing developer Quality
Houses and its shareholder Land & Houses Pcl are
in talks to sell their combined 50 percent stake in building
materials retailer Home Product Center Pcl to foreign
investors.
"We have been in talks with several foreign partners. The
timing will depend on when we can conclude the negotiations,"
Quality House President Rutt Phanijphand told reporters on
Thursday.
"We want to sell the whole of it if the price is
attractive."
Home Product, the leader in the Thai do-it-yourself home
improvement market, is 30.21 percent owned by Land & Houses and
19.77 percent by Quality Houses, according to data from the
stock exchange.
Its shares are valued at $3.1 billion on the Thai bourse.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)