BANGKOK Feb 6 The Thai unit of Honda Motor
said on Wednesday it planned to invest more than 20
billion baht ($673 million) to build a new assembly plant and
expand its existing facility in Thailand to tap strong domestic
demand and exports.
About 17.15 billion baht would be used to build the new
plant in the eastern province of Prachinburi, which will have a
production capacity of 120,000 units per year and is expected to
start operations in 2015, it said in a statement.
Another 2.91 billion baht would be used to expand its
existing plant in the central province of Ayutthaya, which was
hit by severe floods in 2011.
Its combined production capacity for the two plants would
reach 420,000 units per year in 2015, it said.
($ = 29.72 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)