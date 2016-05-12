BANGKOK, May 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Labour
brokers duped Cambodian men with promises of work in Thailand,
trapping them on fishing boats and forcing them to work more
than 20 hours a day, lawyers said as a court heard evidence
against three defendants accused of human trafficking.
The case in Thailand's southern Ranong province against the
owner of a fishing dock and two boat captains comes as the
Southeast Asian country steps up efforts to crack down on
slavery in its multibillion-dollar seafood industry.
A defence attorney representing the dock owner said
allegations against his client were false.
The legal team representing the alleged victims said the men
- 15 in all - were hired at a recruitment agency in the
Cambodian capital Phnom Penh to clean fish on shore in Thailand,
but then found themselves stuck on a boat docked in Mahachai, a
seafood-processing city southwest of Bangkok.
"The broker said, 'wait at this boat, don't go anywhere,
more workers are coming'. They waited on the boat for one
month," said Papop Siamhan, a lawyer and project coordinator for
the Human Rights and Development Foundation (HRDF) rights group.
Nine of the men eventually fled and turned themselves in to
police so they could be deported home, only to be returned to
the broker, Papop told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Their broker told them if they wanted to return home to pay
30,000 baht ($850) in order to cover the costs of their
documents and travel to Thailand, Papop said.
They stayed on the boat, and then were split up onto two
boats which sailed for about a month away from Thailand, and
then they began fishing, working seven days a week, some days
from 11 p.m. until 8 p.m. the following day.
They were out at sea for more than a year, Papop said. Their
plight was discovered in January when Thai authorities called
ships to port, and among the boats that came in were the two on
which the Cambodian men said they had been enslaved.
After they were released, they each received 25,000 baht
($700) from their employer, though they were each due about
150,000 baht ($4,250) in wages, Papop said.
Defence attorney Supachai Singkalawanich called the victims'
tale "impossible".
"They've concocted this story. All 15 people say they are
victims and were gone for 13 months, working every day, with no
days off, working 22 hours a day, sleeping just two hours a
day," Supachai said by telephone from Ranong on Wednesday.
"Working everyday - 22 hours a day without rest - this
simply is not possible," he said after the second day of court.
The case was filed on Tuesday at the court, which accepted
the case and immediately heard victim testimony, said Preeda
Tongchumnum, another lawyer on the case, who also works with the
Solidarity Center, a U.S.-based worker rights organisation.
Thailand has come under fire after a series of reports in
recent years uncovered widespread human trafficking and slavery
in its seafood industry.
The government has recently amended its laws in an effort to
combat human trafficking and slavery, as well as illegal,
unreported and unregulated fishing.
Last March, Thailand's parliament voted overwhelmingly to
introduce harsher punishments for human traffickers, including
life imprisonment and the death penalty in cases where their
victims had died.
