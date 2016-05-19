BANGKOK, May 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A fisherman
from Myanmar described meeting a job broker while having a beer
with a friend in the fishing port town of Kantang in southern
Thailand.
While chatting with the broker, he passed out drunk, without
paying for his beer. Four days later, the broker told him he
owed her 2,000 baht ($50) for his unpaid beer and his four-day
stay in her home, and would have to work to pay off his debt.
He ended up enslaved on a fishing boat, working five years
without pay, he told a court in Thailand's southern Trang
province as the proceedings began last week in a human
trafficking case against nine defendants.
The defendants include the broker, as well as the owner of
Boonlarp Fishing Co. Ltd., whom prosecutors say is the chief of
the trafficking ring.
"This case is important because before the police could only
catch the small fish, but this is the first time they got the
big fish," said Papop Siamhan, a lawyer for the trafficking
victims and project coordinator for the Human Rights and
Development Foundation (HRDF) rights group.
The defendants have denied all charges, Papop said.
Thailand has come under fire after numerous reports
uncovered slavery and human trafficking in its
multibillion-dollar seafood industry.
The government recently amended its laws in an effort to
combat human trafficking and slavery, ratcheting up penalties to
life imprisonment and the death penalty in cases where their
victims had died.
The Issara Institute, a Bangkok-based anti-trafficking
organisation, has been a key point of contact for these
trafficked fishermen and said reports of abuses on fishing boats
operating out of Kantang began as early as 2008.
Fishermen from Myanmar on boats run by Boonlarp began
calling Issara Institute's 24-hour hotline to complain of being
exploited and physically abused in May 2015.
Threats against the fishermen escalated, until on Oct. 14,
2015, one fishermen phoned the hotline and said a captain had
threatened to behead him and throw his body overboard. He
pleaded with the hotline operator: "I do not want to die young.
Please help us!", according to the Issara Institute.
Last October, Thai authorities from several agencies,
working with the Issara Institute, went out to sea and rescued
men from the Boonlarp boats.
Last Friday, the Kantang case kicked off the first of 42
court hearings scheduled over five months, but the plaintiffs'
lawyers filed a motion at the second hearing on Thursday to move
the case to a court in Bangkok.
"We wanted to move the case because we are worried about the
safety of the victims," said Preeda Tongchumnum, another lawyer
on the case, who works with the Solidarity Center, a U.S.-based
worker rights organisation.
"They have faced abuse by the broker and her husband, so
they are scared, Even though they're under the care of state
authorities, if they come to Bangkok, they would feel safer,"
she said.
Proceedings have been adjourned until July 26, when the
Supreme Court's decision on the motion to move the case will be
read.
The defense lawyers on the case could not be reached for
comment.
