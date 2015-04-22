BANGKOK, April 22 Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China , the world's biggest lender by
assets, on Wednesday launched a yuan clearing bank in Thailand,
aimed at easing trade and investment with Thailand and South
East Asia.
China was Thailand's biggest export market last year, taking
$25 billion worth of Thai shipments, or 11 percent of the total.
ICBC (Thai) was appointed in January as the yuan clearing
bank in Thailand, where it has been in business for five years.
The move will "enhance the internationalisation of the RMB
, especially the utilisation of RMB in the
cross-border transactions in Thailand and Southeast Asian
countries," Ye Hu, chairman of ICBC (Thai) said in a statement.
The use of the yuan in trade and investment settlement
between Thailand and China has grown remarkably, although the
volumes are still small compared with major currencies, Bank of
Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairavorakul said in a statement.
"The share of trade settlement in renminbi has quadrupled
between 2010 and 2014. As for investment settlement, the share
climbed dramatically from a mere 1 percent in 2010 to 14 percent
in 2014," he said.
Around 20 percent of China's trade was being settled in yuan
by 2014, HSBC says, a figure it estimates to reach one-third
this year.
Chinese state-owned banks have been aggressively expanding
their overseas footprints in recent years, partly aiming to aid
internationalisation of the Chinese yuan currency.
