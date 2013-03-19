By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
| BANGKOK, March 19
BANGKOK, March 19 Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday
approved a bill to borrow 2 trillion baht ($67.7 billion) to
fund long-term infrastructure projects including high-speed
railways, highways and mass-transit networks, with spending to
be completed by 2020.
"The funds will make transport in the country better and the
use of energy will be more efficient," said Finance Minister
Kittirat Na Ranong.
Kittirat told reporters that loans would be sought
domestically and funding would not come from the central
government budget.
But Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra told reporters that
some of the funding might have to be from overseas.
Kittirat said that despite the huge spending plans, public
debt would not exceed 50 percent of gross domestic product. It
stands at around 44 percent now. Repayments would be spread over
50 years.
The seven-year infrastructure spending plan will need to
pass three parliamentary readings before gaining final approval
but it should pass easily, given the ruling party's overwhelming
majority.
The opposition Democrat Party has voiced opposition to the
bill and is urging the government to finance its infrastructure
plans through its annual budget to ensure transparency, but
Yingluck defended the project.
"We have ways to ensure transparency by being methodical
about our purchases and stringent about how and where we spend
the funds," she told reporters on Tuesday, adding infrastructure
investment would boost investor confidence.
On March 8, Thailand's credit rating was raised to BBB+ by
Fitch Ratings, which along with others had cut Thailand's grade
during high political tensions some years ago. In announcing its
upgrade, Fitch said that Yingluck's government "has consolidated
its position and has faced no serious extra-legal challenges
since its election in July 2011."
Yingluck told reporters last week that Thailand's strong
fiscal position would allow the state to finance infrastructure
projects through government borrowing and private sector
participation.
"The shift from road to rail will significantly reduce time
and the cost of transportation of products to our neighbours in
Asia," she said in a speech to the Foreign Correspondents Club
of Thailand.
($1 = 29.5500 Thai baht)
