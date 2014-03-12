(Adds details, PM comments)
BANGKOK, March 12 Thailand's Constitutional
Court ruled on Wednesday that legislation allocating 2 trillion
baht ($62 billion) for government infrastructure projects was
illegal and violated the constitution.
The infrastructure projects had been expected to support the
economy from last year but were held up by the court case.
The ruling is an additional blow to the economic outlook
this year, with prospects already dimmed by protracted
anti-government protests that have hurt business confidence and
tourism.
The government had wanted to fund the projects off-budget
but the opposition had asked the Constitutional Court to decide
if that was legal. The upper house Senate passed the bill last
year.
"Both the wording and drafting process were
unconstitutional," a court official, who declined to be
identified, told Reuters.
The planned projects include high-speed railways, highways
and mass-transit networks in Bangkok.
The government has planned the 2 trillion baht spending on
infrastructure projects between this year and 2020, which would
boost growth and investment at a time of tepid global demand.
Even before the latest political unrest, the projects -
intended to lift gross domestic product (GDP) by at least one
percentage point per year - have been delayed by legal hurdles.
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra posted on Facebook before
the ruling that it was pity for the country to lose the
opportunity to develop infrastructure systems.
After the ruling, the opposition said it planned to file a
petition with the country's anti-corruption agency, seeking the
impeachment of Yingluck and the cabinet for breaching the
constitution by drafting the bill.
A separate 350 billion baht flood management programme has
gone nowhere since being halted by a court in June pending
environmental impact assessments.
($1 = 32.3850 baht)
(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould and Robert Birsel)