BANGKOK Jan 15 Thailand will begin constructing
a 400 billion baht ($12.22 billion) railway project in
September, a deputy prime minister said on Thursday, the latest
move by the military government to kick-start the economy and
modernise the country's aging rail network.
Thailand has agreed with China to build the 873-km
dual-track railway from Nong Khai on Thailand's border with Laos
to its ports and industrial zones in the east.
Another line would link Bangkok with the central province of
Saraburi about 108 km away.
"We expect it will cost about 400 billion baht and will be
completed within two and a half years from the construction
date," said deputy prime minister and transport minister Air
Chief Marshal Prajin Junthong.
Work on the first phase joining Bangkok to Saraburi and
Saraburi to Rayong is set to begin on Sept. 1. The second phase
connecting Saraburi to Korat province and Korat to Nong Khai
will begin on Dec. 1.
Prajin told reporters there are around 12 to 15 private
companies interested in funding the project.
($1 = 32.7400 baht)
(Reporting By Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Pairat
Temphairojana; Editing by Kim Coghill)