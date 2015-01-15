(Adds details of China's role)
BANGKOK Jan 15 Thailand will begin building a
400-billion-baht ($12.22-billion) rail project jointly with
China in September, a deputy prime minister said on Thursday,
one of several big ticket schemes the government hopes will
stimulate the flagging economy.
Thailand and China agreed in December to build the rail line
from the Thai border with Laos to the ports and industrial zones
in Thailand's east. China has ambitious plans for rail links
from Kunming through Laos to Thailand, and Thailand wants to
modernise its ageing rail network.
The project could be a boon for Thai trade and tourism and
strengthen China's strategic foothold in a country that has seen
its traditionally strong ties with the United States cool since
a military coup in May.
"We expect it will cost about 400 billion baht and will be
completed within two and a half years," said deputy prime
minister and transport minister Air Chief Marshal Prajin
Junthong.
Two rail lines are included in the project. More than 700 km
of track will connect the city of Nong Khai on the Thai-Laos
border with Bangkok and Thailand's industrialised eastern
seaboard.
Another line would link Bangkok with the central province of
Saraburi, an industrial hub about 108 km away.
Work on the first phase linking Bangkok to Saraburi and
Saraburi to the port of Rayong on the Gulf of Thailand is set to
begin on Sept. 1. Construction of the second phase to Thailand's
northeast will begin on Dec. 1.
Prajin told reporters around 12 to 15 private companies were
interested in participating in the project.
