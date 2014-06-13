BANGKOK, June 13 Thailand's ruling military council has not discussed a 3- trillion-baht ($92.68 billion) infrastructure development plan that was approved by a transport strategy committee, army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Friday.

"As of today, there has been no deliberation of the 3 trillion baht yet," Prayuth, who seized power in a May 22 coup, told a meeting to discuss the 2015 national budget.

The transport strategy committee, chaired by Transport Ministry Permanent Secretary Somchai Siriwattanachoke, on Wednesday decided to forward the 3-trillion-baht spending plan to the junta, the National Council for Peace and Order, for consideration on June 19, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported.

The spending plan added more than a trillion baht to the planned infrastructure spending projects of the previous government, the newspaper said.

The report sent construction shares higher on Friday. At 0455 GMT, shares of Italian Thai Development Pcl jumped 5.9 percent, Sino Thai Engineering Pcl up 4.4 percent and Ch Karnchang Pcl up 2.3 percent.

($1 = 32.37 baht) (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Robert Birsel)