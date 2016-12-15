BANGKOK Dec 15 Thailand plans to launch a
100-billion baht ($2.8 billion)infrastructure fund in the first
quarter of 2017, a senior government official said on Thursday,
as the military government seeks to finance investment projects
to boost a weak economy.
Initially, the "Thailand Future Fund" will sell units worth
30 billion baht to 40 billion baht to Thai and foreign
investors, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, director general of the State
Enterprise Policy Office, told reporters.
"We aim to do it in the first quarter and will look for a
good timing," he said, adding that the fund will later list on
the Thai stock exchange.
Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong previously said the
finance ministry would put 10 billion baht into the fund before
selling its units to the public.
The Thai military seized power in May 2014 to end months of
street protests but has struggled to revive growth in Southeast
Asia's second-largest economy as exports and domestic demand
remain weak.
The government has focused on driving investment, approving
several investment plans, including large-scale infrastructure
projects worth about 1.4 trillion baht, covering rail, roads,
air transport and ports throughout Thailand.
($1 = 35.74 baht)
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Tom Hogue)