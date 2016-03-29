BANGKOK, March 29 Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday
approved a 111 billion baht ($3.14 billion) project to build two
new rail lines in the Thai capital, part of a wider
infrastructure push by the ruling junta as it seeks to boost a
sluggish economy.
Thai Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the
Cabinet approved construction of a Pink Line and a Yellow Line.
"We'll now look at the bidding process to ensure it takes
place within the next three months," Arkhom told Reuters.
The rail lines are part of the military government's
infrastructure drive, aimed at kick-starting Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy.
Thailand's central bank on March 23 cut its 2016 growth
forecast to 3.1 percent, as the economy was losing steam and
still faces global risks.
The government has said the rail links are needed to reduce
traffic congestion in Bangkok, which currently has three
Skytrain lines and one underground line.
The 34.5 kilometre (21.4 mile) Pink Line will run from
Bangkok to Nonthaburi province in the north. The 30.4 kilometre
(18.9 mile) Yellow Line will run from Bangkok to Samut Prakan
province in the east.
Their construction will be funded on a public-private
partnership (PPP) basis.
($1 = 35.3500 baht)
