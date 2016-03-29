(Updates project cost in headline, 1st paragraph from $3.14 bln
to $2.97 bln, adds context)
BANGKOK, March 29 Thailand's cabinet approved a
105.3 billion baht ($2.97 billion) plan on Tuesday to build two
new rail lines in Bangkok, part of a wider infrastructure push
by the ruling junta as it seeks to boost a sluggish economy.
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand had earlier
put the cost at 111 billion baht ($3.14 billion) but reduced
that estimate on Tuesday, citing lower construction work costs.
"We'll now look at the bidding process to ensure it takes
place within the next three months," Transport Minister Arkhom
Termpittayapaisith told Reuters.
The rail lines are part of the military government's
infrastructure drive aimed at kick-starting Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy.
The government has said more rail links are needed to reduce
traffic congestion in Bangkok, which currently has three
Skytrain lines and one underground line.
Construction of the new lines will be funded on a
public-private partnership (PPP) basis.
The Cabinet on Tuesday also approved a measure aimed at
boosting domestic spending between April 9 to 17, part of the
Songkran Festival or Thai New Year, by allowing Thais a tax
deduction of up to 15,000 baht on items such as hotels and food
while travelling domestically.
It also renewed a round-the-year tax deduction of up to
15,000 baht for domestic travel.
Thailand's central bank on March 23 cut its 2016 growth
forecast to 3.1 percent, as the economy was losing steam and
still faces global risks.
($1 = 35.4000 baht)
