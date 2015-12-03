* Biggest insider trading fines since 2012

* CP All chairman remains on company board

* CP All shares down 5.4 pct, worst drop since 2013 (adds company, analyst, regulators comments, share prices)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Dec 3 The chairman of Thailand's largest convenience store chain, CP All Pcl, said he will remain on the firm's board after the regulator gave him and other executives the biggest fine for insider trading in at least three years.

Shares in CP All, run by Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont, fell by the most in two years on Thursday after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the fine late on Wednesday.

CP All Chairman Korsak Chairasmisak said he had bought shares in cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl while CP All was negotiating buying a stake in the company, but he said he had no intention of committing insider trading.

"This was an accident," he told a news conference. "I had no intention of committing any wrongdoing. I insisted CP All had corporate governance practices in place."

Korsak said, however, he accepted the fine and the SEC verdict. He was one of six people the SEC fined a total of 34 million baht ($947,339) for trading based on information that was not public and potentially market-moving.

One of the other executives involved was at telecommunications firm True Corporation Pcl, which is majority-owned by Dhanin's agribusiness conglomerate CP Group.

The SEC said in an emailed statement that the fine was the biggest for insider trading since at least 2012.

CP All shares fell 5.4 percent in heavy trade on Thursday, the biggest one day percentage fall since 2013. About 160 million shares changed hands, 11.48 times the 30-day average.

True Corp shares were down 0.6 percent. The benchmark SET index was up 0.09 percent.

"The imposition of fines by the SEC for insider trading is not news," SCB Securities senior analyst Vikas Kawatra wrote.

"However, fines imposed on a high profile company owned by a well-connected and influential family IS new news ... market is feeling jittery that there may be more to the story. Is it a type of 'financial attitude adjustment', we wonder?"

Still, Vikas said the fall presented a buying opportunity and the company was one of his top picks for 2016.

Twenty out of 25 analysts tracking CP All rate the stock 'buy' or 'strong buy', three have 'hold' and two have 'sell' or 'strong sell', according to Thomson Reuters data.

The SEC said that the number of cases of insider trading this year was similar to last year. ($1 = 35.8900 baht) (Additional reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Orathai Sriring; editing by Simon Webb and David Clarke)