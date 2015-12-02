BANGKOK Dec 2 Thailand's market regulator said
on Wednesday it had fined top executives at two of the country's
biggest firms a total of almost $1 million for insider trading.
The chairman and two vice chairmen of Thailand's largest
convenience store operator CP All Pcl and a vice
chairman of telecommunication firm True Corporation Pcl
were fined for buying shares in another company based
on information that was not public and potentially
market-moving, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
said.
CP All, run by Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont,
operates 7-Eleven stores in Thailand. Dhanin's agribusiness
conglomerate CP Group owns a majority stake in True.
CP All chairman Korsak Chairasmisak and vice chairmen
Piyawat Titasattavorakul and Pittaya Jearavisitkul were fined.
At True, vice chairman Athueck Asvanund was fined. Two other
people were also fined for aiding and abetting. The fines
totalled 34 million baht ($948,925), the SEC said.
All the fines were related to share purchases in Siam Makro
Pcl in 2013, the SEC said in a statement.
The purchases took place when CP All was negotiating the
purchase of SHV Netherland B.V.'s 64.35 percent stake in Makro
for 787 baht a share. That was significantly higher than the
market price, which meant CP All was required to offer to buy
all Makro shares at the same price, according to the SEC.
True Corp's Athueck said he was not aware of the
transactions, which his daughter executed.
"It was during an overseas trip and I was not informed about
the transactions by my daughter," he told Reuters.
In the case of Athueck, 6,000 Makro shares were purchased
via his daughter Areeya's account, the SEC said in its
statement. She was one of those fined for aiding and abetting.
Reuters was unable to contact the other individuals and
company spokespeople were unavailable for comment.
All of the six individuals had agreed to enter the
settlement process, the SEC said. That meant they would avoid
criminal charges.
This was the seventh insider trading case that the SEC has
dealt with so far this year, said Pariya Techamuanvivit,
director of corporate affair.
($1 = 35.8000 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Simon Webb and
Mark Potter)