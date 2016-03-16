BANGKOK, March 16 Thailand's market regulator
said on Wednesday it had fined executives at several firms for
insider trading amid unprecedented pressure from international
and Thai investors for corporate governance reforms.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Thailand is
seeking harsher penalties under Thai law for financial crimes. A
scandal over corporate governance erupted in December when one
of the country's largest companies, CP All, kept
executives in their positions after the SEC fined them record
amounts for insider trading.
On Wednesday, the SEC fined executives at Bangkok Insurance
Pcl, WHA Corporation Pcl and Siam Global House
Pcl for insider trading and other violations of
market regulations.
The SEC said it had fined Siam Global House Chairman Witoon
Suriyawanakul 24.3 million baht ($694,000) for using insider
information to profit from purchases of ordinary shares and
warrants in the company.
Three others in the Suriyawanakul family were fined 333,333
baht each for the same offence, the SEC said. Siam Global House
is a building material retailer.
The SEC filed a criminal complaint against two others --
Surasak Chuntori and Ekkamon Chuntori -- for allegedly using
insider information to purchase Siam Global shares as they
refused to participate in the SEC's fining process.
The chairman of Bangkok Insurance Chai Sophonpanich was
fined for disclosing a proposed dividend to people who then
purchased BKI shares, the SEC said.
Bangkok Insurance is 9.97 percent owned by Bangkok Bank
, also founded by the Sophonpanich family.
The SEC banned Chai from taking executive roles in financial
sector companies for three years.
At industrial estate developer WHA Corp, Chief Executive
Somyos Anantaprayoon was fined for making pubic that the company
was negotiating a takeover before he disclosed that information
to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the SEC said.
WHA is Thailand's biggest industrial estate developer by
market value. The Templeton Fund is among the company's
shareholders.
The fines for the BKI chairman and WHA chairman were 500,000
baht ($14,285.71) each.
($1 = 35.0000 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Simon Webb and
Keith Weir)