BANGKOK, March 16 Thailand's market regulator said on Wednesday it had fined executives at several firms for insider trading amid unprecedented pressure from international and Thai investors for corporate governance reforms.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Thailand is seeking harsher penalties under Thai law for financial crimes. A scandal over corporate governance erupted in December when one of the country's largest companies, CP All, kept executives in their positions after the SEC fined them record amounts for insider trading.

On Wednesday, the SEC fined executives at Bangkok Insurance Pcl, WHA Corporation Pcl and Siam Global House Pcl for insider trading and other violations of market regulations.

The SEC said it had fined Siam Global House Chairman Witoon Suriyawanakul 24.3 million baht ($694,000) for using insider information to profit from purchases of ordinary shares and warrants in the company.

Three others in the Suriyawanakul family were fined 333,333 baht each for the same offence, the SEC said. Siam Global House is a building material retailer.

The SEC filed a criminal complaint against two others -- Surasak Chuntori and Ekkamon Chuntori -- for allegedly using insider information to purchase Siam Global shares as they refused to participate in the SEC's fining process.

The chairman of Bangkok Insurance Chai Sophonpanich was fined for disclosing a proposed dividend to people who then purchased BKI shares, the SEC said.

Bangkok Insurance is 9.97 percent owned by Bangkok Bank , also founded by the Sophonpanich family.

The SEC banned Chai from taking executive roles in financial sector companies for three years.

At industrial estate developer WHA Corp, Chief Executive Somyos Anantaprayoon was fined for making pubic that the company was negotiating a takeover before he disclosed that information to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the SEC said.

WHA is Thailand's biggest industrial estate developer by market value. The Templeton Fund is among the company's shareholders.

The fines for the BKI chairman and WHA chairman were 500,000 baht ($14,285.71) each. ($1 = 35.0000 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Simon Webb and Keith Weir)