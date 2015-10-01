BANGKOK Oct 1 Thailand on Thursday played down
a coordinated attack on several government websites, with the
technology minister pledging that a controversial plan for a
single internet gateway would not disrupt social media and
business communications.
Thailand's military government has shown a zero-tolerance
approach to dissent and has banned protests since a coup in May
last year. The gateway proposal has fuelled fears of a clampdown
on free speech.
At least seven websites connected to the government were
forced offline late on Wednesday in a protest organised on
social media website Facebook against the plan to channel
internet content through one gateway, from about 10 now.
The protest was a "symbolic act", and not an attack, said
Information and Communication Technology Minister Uttama
Savanayana.
"It may come from certain groups with their view or concerns
related to the single gateway," he told reporters, stressing
that the single gateway was still just an idea.
"At the moment the feasibility studies have yet to reach any
conclusion."
Websites forced offline included those of the government,
the armed forces, the defence ministry and the military's
internal security agency.
The single gateway proposal has triggered concern that
social media and business communications could be monitored. The
protest urged internet users to go to the government websites
and overload them by refreshing the page repeatedly.
"We invite fellow gamers to show we don't want a single
gateway, so that the Thai government will listen to our
problems," one Facebook group posted in an appeal that has drawn
more than 120,000 "likes".
Draconian Thai cyber legislation has existed since 2007 and
is often used to police websites and stamp out criticism of the
country's revered monarchy, which is protected by strict
lese-majeste laws being strongly enforced by the junta.
Thousands of websites have been blocked in recent years,
coinciding with a decade-long political conflict in which social
media and the Internet play a crucial role. Thailand has 35
million internet users among its 67 million people.
Experts say the single gateway would let authorities screen
and filter content more easily, but risked slowing internet
speed and disrupting business.
Uttama said there would be no interference with social media
and business communications, adding that Prime Minister Prayuth
Chan-ocha, who led the coup, was concerned about inappropriate
internet use.
Prayuth had asked government agencies to "find measures to
take appropriate care and raise the youth of the nation to
learn, use and access technology in the most beneficial way," he
said.
