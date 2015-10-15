BANGKOK Oct 15 Thailand's military government
has scrapped a plan to create a single Internet gateway, a
deputy prime minister said on Thursday, putting paid to a system
aimed at allowing authorities to monitor content.
The plan to consolidate Thailand's 10 Internet gateways into
one central government-controlled point had been one of the
government's least popular ideas since it came to power
following a bloodless coup last year.
Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, a former finance
minister, said the plan had been halted.
"We will not talk about this any more. If we say we won't do
it, we won't do it," Somkid said during an a economic forum in
Bangkok.
The single gateway plan was approved in August. Some feared
the proposal would destroy competition and was reminiscent of
the most authoritarian measures to stifle free speech.
The plan also triggered concern that Internet speeds would
plummet, which would almost certainly hurt online business and
anger Internet users.
Some believe the government will revive the plan.
"At this moment they have to say that they have scrapped it
because the reception to this idea is not good. But once people
forget about it then they might revive the idea again,"
Yingcheep Atchanont, project manager of internet dialogue at
iLaw, a Bangkok-based legal monitoring group, told Reuters.
Internet traffic in Thailand is already heavily policed and
those deemed to be using the internet inappropriately can be
charged under the controversial 2007 Computer Crimes Act, which
provides for sentences of up to five years for offences against
"the Kingdom's security."
Activists have staged online acts of opposition to the
single gateway, also dubbed the "Great Firewall of Thailand" in
a nod to the strict controls China has over its Internet.
Earlier this month, a cyber-attack targeted several
government websites.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Nick Macfie)