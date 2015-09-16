BANGKOK, Sept 16 Thailand's investment agency
said on Wednesday it had approved project applications worth
more than 78 billion baht ($2.2 billion) and offered tax
benefits to speed up investment, as the military government
seeks to help a stumbling economy.
The military seized power in May 2014 to end months of
political unrest but has struggled to revive Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy, with exports and domestic demand
stubbornly weak.
It has stepped up infrastructure plans and accelerated
approvals for private investment projects to help jolt the
economy out of its rut.
The latest approvals include a 6.27 billion baht investment
by Ford Motor (Thailand) to produce pick-up trucks, an
18.7 billion baht investment by Thai AirAsia X and a
6.75 billion baht investment by Nok Air, the Board of
Investment (BOI) said in a statement.
The BOI has also approved tax benefits for investment
applications in 2015 and 2016, with actual investment needed by
the end of 2017, Hirunya Suchinai, BOI secretary-general, said
in the statement.
Projects in the government's special economic zones (SEZ)
will have a tax exemption for two more years or a 50 percent tax
deduction for five years, depending on existing privileges, she
said.
Those outside an SEZ will get a tax exemption for one more
year but together not more than eight years.
In December, the BOI replaced the previous policy by gearing
its incentives towards more value-added sectors and providing
special incentives to those investing in an SEZ and designated
provinces.
Among the incentives are tax exemption of up to eight years
and exemption of import duty on machinery or raw materials, for
industries that focus on areas such as research and development,
electronics design, aircraft manufacturing and production of
aircraft parts.
The economy grew just 0.9 percent last year. For 2015, the
finance ministry expects growth of 3 percent.
($1=36.0 baht)
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Pracha Hariraksapitak;
Editing by Robert Birsel)