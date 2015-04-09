BANGKOK, April 9 Thailand's securities regulator said on Thursday it will allow foreign firms to launch initial public offerings (IPO) in the country and list on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, effective immediately.

The change is part of a plan to promote Thailand as a centre of fundraising for companies in neighbouring countries such as Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam as well as in the Chinese southwestern province of Yunnan.

The IPOs of foreign firms, as well as the local holding companies of foreign firms, will be subject to additional requirements such as a regulation involving investor protection, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)