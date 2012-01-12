SINGAPORE Jan 12 The Stock Exchange of
Thailand (SET) expects initial public offerings on the bourse to
raise around 120 billion baht ($3.8 billion) in 2012, almost
twice the sum raised in 2011.
"We have a few in the pipeline that were delayed due to
floods and so forth," SET President Charamporn Jotikashira told
reporters during a visit to Singapore on Thursday.
Last year, when severe flooding devastated industry from
October and depressed the economy, IPOs raised 62 billion baht.
Charamporn added that secondary offerings on the exchange
could raise a further 75 billion baht in 2012.
He said that a planned upgrade to its trading platform in
July and a link-up with other Southeast Asian exchanges in
August should help boost activity as well as broaden its product
offering.
"We have a lot of plans to try to bring some international
products in to the Stock Exchange of Thailand like Thai DRs
(depository receipts), so some of the leading foreign companies
will be listed on the exchange," he said.
The Thai unit of Malaysia's AirAsia, Asia's
largest budget carrier by fleet size, said on Thursday it aimed
to list in Bangkok in the first quarter.
It had planned to raise up to $200 million from an IPO in the
fourth quarter of last year but delayed the listing because of
the floods.
The SET had planned to demutualise and become a listed
company itself in 2012 but it put its plans on hold in October
while the government reviewed its capital markets
strategy.
($1 = 31.7500 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Alan Raybould)