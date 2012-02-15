BANGKOK Feb 15 Thai investigators are examining a possible link between explosions in Bangkok and bomb attacks targeting Israeli embassy staff in India and Georgia this week, a senior security official said on Wednesday.

A man carrying an Iranian passport was badly injured by a bomb he was carrying in Bangkok on Tuesday, after an earlier explosion, apparently accidental, at a house he was renting. Police found other explosive material in the house.

The three explosions in Bangkok came a day after bomb attacks in India and Georgia. Israel accused Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of being behind those attacks. Iran denied involvement.

After a meeting of top Thai security officials, National Security Council Secretary Wichian Podphosri told reporters that a magnet found among the material looked similar to ones used in the Indian bombing and in the device defused in Georgia.

The Iranian man, whose name has been given as Saeid Moradi, lost one of his legs when his bomb exploded and the other leg had to be amputated in hospital.

Two other men shared the rented house with him. One was arrested at Bangkok's international airport on Tuesday but the third had slipped past security at the airport and fled to Malaysia, Wichian said. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak, Panarat Thepgumpanat and Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Writing by Alan Raybould)