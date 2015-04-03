* Thai DCA to re-evaluate licences of 6 airlines flying to
Japan
* DCA has deadline to comply with international standard in
June
* NokScoot seen most affected by flight ban - official
(Adds details about Thailand plan)
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, April 3 Japan's civil aviation agency
has agreed to temporarily lift a ban preventing
Thailand-registered airlines from operating charter flights to
Japan from April 11 to May 31, Thai Transport Minister Air Chief
Marshall Prajin Junthong said on Friday.
Citing safety concerns highlighted by an international
audit, the agency late in March imposed a ban on Thai airlines
from operating new charter and scheduled services to Japan.
Nearly 120,000 travellers seeking to go to Japan on flights
operated by national carrier Thai Airways International
, as well as long-haul, low-cost carriers like Thai
AirAsiaX and NokScoot, had been expected to be affected by the
ban.
Under the provisional lifting of the ban, airlines are not
permitted to change the type of aircraft they have indicated
they will operate, Prajin said at a news conference in Bangkok.
Scheduled flights to Japan will continue to operate as
normal, he said.
Thailand's Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) aims to
complete on April 10 the re-evaluation of six airlines' licences
and will send the finding to Japan's civil aviation agency,
Voradech Hanprasert, deputy permanent secretary at the Thai
Transport Ministry, told a separate news conference.
The six included Thai Airways, Thai AirAsiaX, NokScoot, Jet
Asia Airways, Asia Atlantic Airlines and Asian Air.
NokScoot, a joint venture between Nok Airlines and
a Singapore Airlines subsidiary, is expected to be
most affected given it needs to delay launch of new scheduled
flights to Japan, Voradech said.
The safety concern was raised in late March during an audit
of DCA by the Montreal-based International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO), which gave DCA a 90-day grace period to
comply with international standards.
Voradech said DCA has to improve its operations to meet a
deadline in June, while Thai authorities will speed up the
restructuring of DCA and the amendment of regulations by
October.
Over the next two months, DCA will also re-evaluate all 41
licences it granted to airlines, starting with 28 carriers
flying international routes to ensure that its operations are in
line with ICAO standards, Prajin, the Thai transport minister,
said.
Thailand has struggled for almost a decade to comply with
ICAO standards, the minister has said.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and David Holmes)