BANGKOK Dec 20 Thailand is talking to Japan
with a view to building three rail routes in the Southeast Asian
country, a Thai minister said on Saturday, the latest move by
its military government to kick-start long-delayed plans to
modernise its aging rail network.
Thailand wants three new lines connecting the capital,
Bangkok, with cities in the east, west, north and northeast and
Japan had expressed interest in undertaking the work, said Thai
Transport Minister Air Chief Marshal Prajin Junthong.
His announcement comes a day after Thailand signed a
memorandum of understanding with China to construct two separate
lines of 867 km (542 miles) in the kingdom, starting in 2016.
"We're still in the process of talks (with Japan). It will
be clearer after the Japanese government has finished its
election and discussion will be made with both sides," Prajin
told reporters on the sidelines of a regional summit in Bangkok.
An overhaul of Thailand's rail network was proposed long ago
but has yet to materialise. The junta wants to start the ball
rolling as part of its big infrastructure plans to try to revive
an economy blighted by weak spending and exports.
Thailand has proposed Japan builds two separate east-west
lines, one from Mae Sot at the Myanmar border to Mukdahan near
the border with Laos and another connecting Kanchanaburi with
the industrialised province of Rayong. A third route would run
from Bangkok to the northern city of Chiang Mai, Prajin said.
The three routes combined would cover roughly 1,500 km,
according to Reuters calculations.
Thailand agreed to use Chinese firms and technology to build
a 734-km standard-gauge dual track railway from Nong Khai on
Thailand's border with Laos, to its ports and industrial zones
in the east. Another line would link Bangkok with the central
province of Saraburi about 108 km away.
A modern rail network would boost Thai trade and tourism and
strengthen China's strategic foothold in a country with
traditionally strong ties with Japan and the United States.
Relations with Washington have soured since a coup in May.
Japan has long been Thailand's biggest investor, mainly in
car manufacturing and high-tech industries. Like China, Japan
has substantial economic interests in the region, in particular,
Vietnam, Myanmar and Thailand.
