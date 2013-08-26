BANGKOK Aug 26 Thailand's Jasmine International
Pcl said on Monday it plans to raise about 50-70
billion baht ($1.6-2.2 billion) by listing an infrastructure
fund for its broadband Internet business.
The initial public offering of the fund is scheduled to be
competed by the end of this year and the proceeds will be used
to expand its broadband Internet business and fibre optic
network, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.
The telecoms group plans to hold about one-third of the fund
with an estimated investment of 16.7-23.3 billion baht.
Jasmine is the latest Thai firm to announce plans to raise
money by transferring assets to an infrastructure fund.
Telecoms group True Corp, majority-owned by Thai billionaire
Dhanin Chearavanont's CP Group, said in July it aims to raise at
least $2.25 billion by listing an infrastructure fund.
($1 = 31.98 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)