BANGKOK, March 25 Thai junta leader Prayuth
Chan-ocha lashed out at journalists on Wednesday, saying he
would "probably just execute" those who did "not report the
truth", in the latest outburst aimed at Thailand's media.
Last month Prayuth said he had the power to shut down news
outlets. On Wednesday, he took an even harsher line.
"We'll probably just execute them," said Prayuth, without a
trace of a smile, when asked by reporters how the government
would deal with those that do not adhere to the official line.
"You don't have to support the government, but you should
report the truth," the former army chief said, telling reporters
to write in a way that bolsters national reconciliation in the
kingdom.
Prayuth, who is also prime minister, heads the ruling junta
or National Council for Peace and Order. He toppled the
government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in a coup last
May, that followed months of protests aimed at ousting Yingluck.
Known for his abrupt manner and impulsive remarks, Prayuth
launched a crack down on dissenters after seizing power in May.
He has said Thailand is not ready to lift martial law, which
gives the army sweeping powers, including for arrest and
detention.
In January the junta forced a German foundation to cancel a
forum on press freedom saying Thailand was at a sensitive
juncture. Since taking power, the junta has made full use of
martial law, which also bans all political gatherings.
Prayuth was particularly critical of the Thai-language
Matichon daily newspaper, accusing the paper of siding with
ousted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his allies.
"Don't think I don't know that your writing is pro the
previous administration," he told a Matichon reporter shortly
before boarding a plane to Brunei. "The previous Interior
Ministry bought many advertising spaces from you."
Since the army toppled Thaksin, Yingluck's brother, in a
previous coup in 2006, Thailand has been sharply divided.
Thaksin support comes largely from the rural and urban
working class, but traditional establishment in the capital and
the south loathe Thaksin and accuse him of nepotism, cronyism
and republican leanings, accusations he denies.
Shortly after taking power Prayuth launched a year-long road
map aimed at reconciling Thais.
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)