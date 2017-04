(Correct period in second paragraph to April-June)

BANGKOK, July 19 Kasikornbank, Thailand's fourth-largest lender, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, due mainly to higher interest income from strong corporate loan growth.

Kasikornbank posted an April-June net profit of 10.98 billion baht ($353.28 million), up from 9.37 billion a year earlier, and slightly higher than the 10.6 billion baht forecast by 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

Analysts had expected the bank to benefit from writing back provisions related to bad debt transferred in the past to a state-owned asset management company, which will help offset certain extraordinary costs.

Like other big Thai banks, Kasikornbank is also benefiting from robust loan growth driven by demand from businesses. ($1 = 31.08 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jane Merriman)