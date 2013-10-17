BANGKOK Oct 17 Thailand's fourth-largest lender Kasikornbank reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly net profit as continued loan growth boosted net interest income, countering higher bad loan provisions.

Kasikornbank posted a July-September net profit of 10.7 billion baht ($342 million), up from 9.21 billion baht a year earlier. That was slightly higher than the 10.6 billion baht forecast by 12 analysts polled by Reuters.

But net income dropped from a record 10.98 billion baht in the previous quarter due to higher loan loss provisions.

Kasikornbank recently cut its 2013 economic growth forecast to 3.7 percent from 4.0 percent to reflect weaker export growth, a consumption slowdown and a deceleration in private investment. But it maintained its 2013 loan growth target of 9-11 percent.

The bank's shares, valued at $14.5 billion, were up 8 percent in the past 12 months, underperforming a 14 percent gain in the main Thai index. ($1 = 31.2700 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ryan Woo)