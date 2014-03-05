BANGKOK, March 5 Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl
* The bank lowered its 2014 loan growth target to 7-8
percent as it cut its GDP growth for the year to 3 percent due
to the political impact on the domestic economy, President
Preedee Daochai told reporters.
* That compared with its previous loan growth target of 9-11
percent for the year and a 2014 GDP growth forecast of more than
5 percent.
* It maintained a target to keep non-performing loans at up
to 2.2 percent of total loans.
