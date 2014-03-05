BANGKOK, March 5 Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl :

* The bank lowered its 2014 loan growth target to 7-8 percent as it cut its GDP growth for the year to 3 percent due to the political impact on the domestic economy, President Preedee Daochai told reporters.

* That compared with its previous loan growth target of 9-11 percent for the year and a 2014 GDP growth forecast of more than 5 percent.

* It maintained a target to keep non-performing loans at up to 2.2 percent of total loans. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)