BRIEF-Gene Techno Science sets up JV
* Says it established Sapporo-based JV with AIN HOLDINGS INC , North Pacific Bank,LTD. and a Sapporo-based investment limited liability partnership
BANGKOK, July 19 Kasikornbank Pcl :
* Expects continued growth in net profit in the second half and maintains its 2012 loan growth target of 9-11 percent, Somkiat Sirichatchai, senior executive vice president, told reporters
* Aims for 2012 net interest margin of 3.5 percent
* Plans to open representative office in Myanmar in the next 1-2 months
* On Wednesday, Thailand's fourth-largest lender reported a better-than-expected 28 percent rise in quarterly earnings (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Says it established Sapporo-based JV with AIN HOLDINGS INC , North Pacific Bank,LTD. and a Sapporo-based investment limited liability partnership
* Offer price represents a 50.4 pct premium to previous close