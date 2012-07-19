BANGKOK, July 19 Kasikornbank Pcl :

* Expects continued growth in net profit in the second half and maintains its 2012 loan growth target of 9-11 percent, Somkiat Sirichatchai, senior executive vice president, told reporters

* Aims for 2012 net interest margin of 3.5 percent

* Plans to open representative office in Myanmar in the next 1-2 months

* On Wednesday, Thailand's fourth-largest lender reported a better-than-expected 28 percent rise in quarterly earnings