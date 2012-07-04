BANGKOK, July 4 Kasikornbank Pcl :

* Loans up 5 percent in the first half of 2012 and it aims for 2012 loan growth of 9-10 percent, Chief Executive Officer Banthoon Lamsam told reporters

* Strong loan growth is attributed to the country's economy, which is expected to grow at about 5-6 percent (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)